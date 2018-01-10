Community coming together to help after Longmeadow family loses home to fire

Less than a week after a devastating fire, the community continues to come together to help a Longmeadow family.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with expenses.

Five days after a devastating fire, a burned out heap of rubble is all that's left of this home at 50 Elmwood Avenue in Longmeadow.

The two people inside at the time got out safely with only the clothes on their back.

Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane told Western Mass News that the community responded immediately.

"While we were waiting to transport them from the scene to town hall, many neighbors came up and offered help. One neighbor in fact the gentleman in the house went out without his shoes and so a neighbor who had the same size shoe did get some shoes, and clothes and another neighbor came to town hall later and dropped off a bag of clothes," Crane explained.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with expenses. So far, nearly $5,000 of their $10,000 goal has been reached.

Crane said that the family continues to try and get back on their feet.

"We've helped them with documentation and things like that. When you go through something and you lose all your important papers, you have to backfill some of that, so we're helping with them," Crane noted.

Crane said that the family has shown tremendous spirit and is not forgetting the kindness the town has shown them.

"They've been very kind. In fact, I did receive a message that the woman who owns the house is already looking for ways to do something to repay the community for the kindness that's been extended to them. I don't know if she's got a cell phone, they lost everything, but the clothes on their back in the fire," Crane said.

It's been nearly a week since fire destroyed the Longmeadow home. The family who lived there is trying to put their lives back together, but they're not facing this daunting task alone thanks to this community

For more information on the GoFundMe page or to donate, you can CLICK HERE.

