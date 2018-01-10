Northampton City Council overrides veto for downtown surveillance cameras

Northampton City Council overrided Mayor David Narkewicz's veto tonight to allow city operated surveillance technology throughout downtown.

About 50 people were inside city hall tonight and at least 20 of them got up to voice their opinions.

It started last year when a plan was introduced by the police department to install new security cameras at various intersections in the city's downtown area.

Police Chief Jody Kasper assured residents that it was a matter of safety and the cameras wouldn't be used in a way to spy on residents, but many felt it was an invasion of privacy.

After Mayor Narkewicz said he was going to veto the ordinance limiting the amount of cameras, controversy continued to mount among people living in the city.

"In this case, we’ve heard from a lot pf people that feel that public lands and public property are protected places where you can conduct yourself without fear of being monitored, and some other communities feel it’s a good way to address their security," said Former City Council President William Dwight.

Mayor Narkewicz had no comment after the vote.

