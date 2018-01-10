South Hadley Town Meeting approves ban on sales of recreational marijuana

South Hadley voters will decide the future of marijuana shops in town come April.

Town meeting members tonight approved to a ban on the sale of recreational marijuana.

That's the first vote. Now voters will have the final say during the town election.

If it's approved, pot shops would be banned from opening in town.

This also comes as federal officials say they will crack down on Massachusetts' marijuana industry.

"This gives the coalition a chance to educate the public more on these issues so that when they vote, they will have information," said Karen Walsh.

Town meeting also passed a zoning bylaw that would restrict where retail marijuana sales can be conducted if voters reject that ban in April.

