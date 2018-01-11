A flood threat Friday shifts to ice threat Saturday

Warm air remains overhead and tonight, patchy, dense fog will likely develop over our snowpack. Light showers may begin after midnight, but they will be spotty. Showers are more likely by sunup, but with only a light stuff around, the commute should be fine. Temperatures only fall into the lower 40s-the first time in a while our overnight temp will stay above freezing!

FLOOD WATCHES begin Friday morning for all of western Mass and will last out through midday Saturday.

Periods of rain will be heavy at times Friday afternoon across our region. This will lead to ponding on roadways and areas of standing water. Our snowpack continues to melt as temperatures soar into the middle and upper 50s by the afternoon (likely breaking our daily record), which will increase the threat for flooding. Poor drainage area flooding is most likely, especially where drains are blocked by snow. Most rivers will stay below flood stage, but there will likely be sharp rises as 1-2 inches of rain falls. Winds out of the south may gust to 30-40mph, which is below advisory levels.

Rain should ease a bit Friday night and winds become lighter. We are still mild and our official high temp for Saturday will likely come at 12:01am and could break the record. A cold front will come through with another batch of rain and a sharp temperature drop. We may go from 50s after midnight to freezing by sunrise and 20s by Noon. This cold would change any rain over to a wintry mix, then come to an end mid-afternoon. Spotty showers of freezing rain and freezing drizzle may lead to a tenth of an inch of ice to accumulate, plus with rapidly falling temps, a flash freeze is expected and all the soggy areas will turn to ice as well. Travel will get very hazardous Saturday and we will likely see a winter weather advisory be issued for the day.

Arctic high pressure builds for Saturday night, bringing temperatures into the single digits for Sunday morning. We will see highs in the 20s Sunday and Monday with good sunshine. By Tuesday, a Clipper coming in from the west and developing coastal low will bring us the chance for accumulating snow Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Cold temps linger much of the week.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.