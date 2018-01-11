Spring in the air today - Flood Watch Friday- Saturday

A touch of spring will be in the air today! Temperatures in the 30's this morning will reach near 50 this afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. There may be a few peaks of sunshine especially this morning.

Spotty showers will start to arrive tonight along with some patchy fog. It will remain mild with a continued snow melt.

A developing area of low pressure will bring moderate to heavy rainfall starting by mid to late morning tomorrow and will last into Saturday morning. Rain amounts of 1-2+ inches are likely for western Mass and with temperatures soaring to near 60 tomorrow, snow will be melting like crazy. This may lead to some street flooding and even river flooding and ice jams. The wind will become a bit gusty tomorrow afternoon and evening as well.

*** A Flood Watch remains in effect from Friday morning through Saturday morning for all of southern New England ***

Low pressure will move up from the southwest Saturday, bringing us rain early that will likely change to freezing rain and/or sleet before tapering off around midday. Things could get very icy Saturday morning before the precipitation comes to an end.

Colder air drains as this system moves out and temperatures will be falling throughout the day Saturday. We will likely start out in the 40s early Saturday morning then fall into the 20s by the afternoon. Highs go back to the 20s Sunday to Wednesday and overnight temps down into the single digits to near 0 on clear nights like Sunday into Monday morning. We are tracking another storm system for next week that could bring accumulating snow for the middle of the week!

