5 displaced following fire on Monrovia St. in Springfield

A Springfield family of five is now without a home after a fire broke out early Thursday morning.

The flames caused police to close down the road as crews worked to find out how this happened.

"When I came out to get my truck to go to work, I see the flames coming out of the picture window of the home, a lot of smoke," said Jim Wynne.

Neighbors looked on in shock as one by one, fire crews arrived to Monrovia Street in Springfield for a house fire.

The 911 calls came in around 6 a.m. today and firefighters found heavy flames in the living room on the first floor.



All five family members - three of them children - made it out of the house, but their two cats did not.

"You just don't want that problem you know? It's tragic," Wynne added.

The Red Cross was on scene helping the family out, while damages totaled $75,000.

Monrovia Street is a rather narrow road and fire crews were down in the area for hours. They had to unfortunately block the street to do their work and that had a major impact on those just trying to get to work.

"Actually had to call my boss, let her know what's going on," said Jose Colon.

Colon was getting ready to head to work in Holyoke when his girlfriend heard the trucks and spotted the flames. He told Western Mass News that it was certainly not a typical Thursday morning, but the couple has only lived here for a year and after seeing a fire that close for the first time, a late day at work is the least of his concerns.

"I was supposed to be at work at 7, but the bigger picture here is make sure that the family is okay. Work, that's whatever," Colon explained.

