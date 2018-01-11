Carew St. in Springfield reopened following crash

Emergency crews repsonded to an accident that closed off a section of Carew Street in Springfield Thursday morning.

Western Mass News was told the crash happened near 1067 Carew Street.

According to Dennis Leger, Executive Aid of the Springfield Fire Commissioner one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 11:30 a.m. the area was reopened.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.