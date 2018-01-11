Local DPW crews preparing for melting snow and rain

Cities and towns are preparing for potential flooding with rain on the way.

As the First Warning Weather Team has been forecasting all week, the heavy rain tomorrow and Saturday could cause some potential flooding in western Massachusetts and DPW crews are preparing for that.

In West Springfield, we caught up with a crew clearing storm drains from snow, so that they can be open for when the rain does start to fall.

[Check out your latest First Warning forecast!]

The drains are easily hidden by snow after plows come through your neighborhood piling up the snow.

Today, crews took out a big plow to move the snow away from the drains on streets across the city.

It's something simple that you can do at home. Shoveling out your drain on your street and even clearing the drain pipes on your house can help with allowing the water to go somewhere instead of just building up.

