Two arrested following Chicopee crash

Two people are under arrest after a crash in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that just before 11 p.m. Monday, officers were on-patrol on Prospect Street when they can upon a one-car crash as they were heading towards James Street.

The officers called in to report the crash and approached the car to investigate to find a female driver and a male passenger uninjured in the car.

"When Officers attempted to speak with the female operator, the male passenger began answering the questions, stating he was driving. The female operator then said, no I was driving. Based on the fact that the vehicle ignition was still on, the female was behind the wheel, and the position of both seats, it was determined the female was driving," Wilk added.

Investigators reportedly detected the smell of alcohol from the woman, identified as 23-year-old Holly Renaud of Chicopee.

"Upon further investigation, it was determined that the operator was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control, struck a snowbank, causing extensive damage to the front end of the vehicle, coming to a stop approximately 60' from the crash site. Further, it was determined the operator was impaired due to alcohol," Wilk noted.

Renaud was then placed under arrest on charges including operating the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and license not in possession.

Police then went and explained the situation to the passenger, identified as 28-year-old Deacon Almedina of Chicopee, who allegedly repeated that he was in fact the driver of the car and when asked to get out of the car, tried to get into the driver's seat with no success.

Almedina reportedly began to yell, scream, and create a disturbance and officers told him several times to stop. As officers tried to arrest him, he began to resist and turned and got into a fighting stance.

Police continued to try and get Almedina into custody and gave him several verbal commands to stop resisting.

Wilk explained that at this point, one of the officers backed up, got his TASER, placed the red dots on Almedina, and gave a command to stop resisting and get down and be handcuffed.

Almedina allegedly then went towards the other officer and the TASER probes were deployed and he immediately stopped, fell, and became compliant, according to police.

Almedina was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Neither officer, nor Almedina, were injured in the incident.

Both Renaud and Almedina were released on their personal recognizance and a $40 fee.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.