Catholic school superintendent Sr. Andrea Ciszewski to retire

A longtime Catholic educator in western Massachusetts is set to retire later this year.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield announced Thursday that Sister Andrea Ciszewski will step down as superintendent of Catholic schools for the diocese on June 30.

Sr. Ciszewski has been superintendent since 2007. Prior to that, she served in the diocese as associate superintendent and curriculum director from 1999 to 2006 and principal of St. Stanislaus School in Chicopee from 1978 to 1986. She also taught at schools in Buffalo and Hamburg, NY, as well as an instructor at Hilbert College in Hamburg, NY.

A Holyoke native, Sr. Ciszewski graduated from Mater Dolorosa School in Holyoke and Our Lady of the Elms College in Chicopee. She joined the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph of Hamburg, NY in 1963.

“I am deeply inspired by the many sacrifices of families, benefactors and supporters who choose Catholic school education and I hold the pastors, school board members, our school administrators, educators, and their supporters in the highest regard as I am keenly aware of their countless responsibilities and challenges...I am grateful to Bishop Emeritus Timothy A. McDonnell for my appointment to this position and to Bishop Mitchell A. Rozanski for their support," Ciszewski said in her resignation letter, according to the diocese.

In a statement, Bishop Mitchell Rozanski said in part:

"Along with faculty members, students, School Board members, parents, grandparents and our diocesan Church of Springfield, I express my gratitude to Sr. Andrea for her dedicated giving of self in true Franciscan service as superintendent of Catholic Schools. I wish Sr. Andrea God’s blessings as she continues to serve in other capacities here in our local Church."

Following her retirement, Sr. Ciszewski will serve in parish ministry within the Diocese of Springfield.

