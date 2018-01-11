Suspect search prompts lockdown at two Springfield schools

Two Springfield schools were locked down for a time Thursday due to police activity in the area.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that just before 2 p.m. today, officers responded to a report of a car crash and shots fired in the 200 block of Orange Street.

Two men reportedly fled on foot after a car crashed into a utility pole and a gunshot went off.

Walsh noted that as a precaution, the White Street School and Kensington Avenue School were locked down as officers searched the area.

Springfield High on Alderman Street also had a "structured dismissal."

One shell casing was found. No arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

