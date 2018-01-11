Monster trucks coming this weekend to MassMutual Center

A new event is coming to the MassMutual Center for the first time and with it. the arena is taking on a new look this weekend.

The TRAXXAS Monster Truck Tour has yet to visit Springfield, but drivers, including Cody Holman, are excited to be here.

"I like the building here. It's my first time being up here, It's a really nice facility and we're looking forward to putting on a show up here," Holman said.

A lot of hard work goes into making an event like this happen at the MassMutual Center, which has been transformed from an ice rink to an obstacle course.

Western Mass News was there as the dirt was carefully layered on the ground floor and will be used as a track for the different competitions. Some piles will even be made into hurdles.

Getting it ready is an all-day process.

"The ice is still here underneath the ground. We put a floor layer and then a plastic layer to protect it and a quarter inch of plywood after that and then six to eight inches of dirt. It'll be gone Sunday morning and we'll be back to hockey," said Alexia Geary with MGM Springfield and MassMutual Center.

There are three competitions that will take place each night on Friday and Saturday while the tour is here.

"We have limited tickets still available," Geary noted.

Five monster trucks will be showcased and the arena and seats are filling up quickly.

"It's a good time. It doesn't matter how old you are. You can be 70, never been before, or you could be 7 and it's your first one...everyone has fun," Holman explained.

