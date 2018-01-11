Westfield water main break shoots water feet into the air

Crews are repairing a major water main break on Shaker Road in Westfield.

Officials said that the break appears to be weather related and the water could be seen shooting dozens of feet up into the air.

Shaker Road between Glenwood Drive and Canal Drive has reopened after the 12 inch water main broke around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Crews told Western Mass News that the change in temperatures likely caused it, but thankfully, it’s warmer outside.

"No spot's a good spot for a water main break, but clearly there's no excavation, at this point, that's going to need to happen and we'll be able to work on it from above ground. If this had happened a number of days ago, this would have been a much different scenario," said Francis Cain, Westfield's assistant director of public works.

Cain added that only two customers don't have water service at this time.

There's no word how long crews will be out making repairs.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

