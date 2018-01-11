Crews working to clear storm drains before Friday's rain

Public works departments across western Massachusetts have been preparing for the heavy rains expected tomorrow into Saturday.

Crews in West Springfield want to make sure storm drains are prepared for the heavy rains coming and they're asking residents to do the same.

Storm drains covered in snow can mean big problems with flooding from melting snow and heavy rains in the forecast.

However, the West Springfield DPW is doing its best to be proactive.

"Today, we are clearing drains at selected areas that normally back-up when heavy rains come. As the weather said, there's one to two inches of rain coming over the next few days here," said West Springfield DPW Director Robert Colson.

The public works crews focus on the usual problem areas, but they are asking for the public's help to keep an eye on the more than 4,000 drains in the city.

"At the same time, we encourage residents if they know where storm drain in front of their home - it's safe for them to be on the road in that area - we really encourage people to clean that storm drain, clean the debris from it pretty much year-round. It's a little tougher in the winter, but hopefully, some people can manage that," Colson said.

Many residents aren't too worried about the rain coming. They keep up with their property year round, but it's still important to keep an eye out.

"Most people don't really take a concern until it's happening, so people do need to be aware of it. I'm fortunate that my husband is home. He takes care of that, but people need to be cautious and proactive," said Danielle Durfee of Holyoke.

