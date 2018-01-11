Rain on top of snow can cause added stress to your roof

Heavy rains on top of existing snow and ice on a roof can cause serious problems.

"With all the cold weather and heat in the house escaping, we're seeing ice buildup from the melting of snow," said Ryan Brennan with Adam Quenneville Roofing.

Brennan and his crew spent part of Thursday clearing snow and ice from the roof of a Belchertown home.

With rain in the forecast, and ice dams along the roof, it's a good idea to clear away the ice.

"The ice dam will act as a barrier for the rain causing puddling behind it, letting water into the house. It doesn't matter the age of roof. It is the backup of ice and water causing leaking with the warmer weather and rain," Brennan explained.

Brennan said to avoid water leaking into your house clear the ice and snow. If you can't do it yourself, hire a professional and be safe.

Also a concern in this kind of weather are flat roofs where snow and ice can build up and with rain adding to the weight on the roof.

"The biggest thing on flat roofs is the water has nowhere to go adding weight and could cause the roof to collapse if there's too much up there," Brennan noted.

Brennan said that shoveling off the snow and clearing drains will let the water drain properly.

