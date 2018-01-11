Fluctuating temps expected to lead to pesky potholes

With the drastically changing temperatures over the next few days, potholes are expected to pop-up on the roadways.

We have all done it, hit a pot hole that has seemingly popped up out of nowhere.

In New England, potholes are just as much of a fact of life as death and taxes.

With heavy rain followed by freezing temperatures, DPW crews told Western Mass News that they are expecting some pothole problems.



"They probably will pop up a little bit more whenever you get the change in weather from cold to warm back to cold. Typically, if they don't come up by now, they won't be too terrible, but yes, the rain is going to help those show themselves," said West Springfield DPW Director Robert Colson.

Folks who frequent these roads agree.

"It is an issue in with the weather changing. It's just a constant problem," said Danielle Durfee of Holyoke.

However, as soon as they pop up, West Springfield is on stand-by to patch them right back up.

"If the weather stays pretty much in the 20s and 30s for the next week, we do have a pothole patching machine that can operate during that weather and we expect to be out there taking care of those potholes," Colson explained.

Even though they are common place, that doesn't make them any less frustrating for drivers.



"I've lived in West Springfield for like the past 10 years and I know the street over there and even further down this way is very bad," said Melissa Beaton of West Springfield.

If you do see a pothole getting bad in your town, you are encouraged to alert your community's DPW, so they can get out an fix it.

