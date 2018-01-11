Western Mass residents prepare for potential flooding ahead of rain tomorrow

With the rain expected tomorrow, flooding is a concern with all the snow still on the ground.

Crews have been clearing storm drains all day and stores have been busy with people getting their homes ready.

The shelves are almost bare at Rocky's Hardware in Springfield, especially downspout extensions.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Association told Western Mass News:

Clear snow or ice from storm drains

Safely remove piles of snow from flat roofs

Elevate items in low, flood prone areas

Hot items being picked up are ice melt and roof rakes.

If there are storm drains near your house or in your neighborhood, IT may be a good idea to start clearing those off as well.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.