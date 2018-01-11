Three arrested following drug raid at apartment in Holyoke

Holyoke Police Narcotics Vice Detectives arrested three suspects following a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation of illicit narcotics sales at a residence on Appleton Street.

Along with the arrest, investigators seized two (2) stolen handguns; seized trafficking weight in Heroin (18-36 grams) stamped "Ride or Die"; seized trafficking weight in powdered Cocaine (100-200 grams); several ounces of Marijuana; and almost $9,000 in cash along with a currency counting machine.

The handguns were reported stolen out of Westfield, MA and Georgia.

Small children were also located in the apartment upon entry of investigators, prompting detectives to contact the State Dept. of Children and Families.

Arrested were:

1. Rafael Perez, age 30, of Holyoke:

Firearm Used in a Felony

Carrying a Firearm w/out a License

Possession of Ammo w/out an FID Card

Possession of Ammo w/out an FID Card

Trafficking Class A (Heroin) 18-36 Grams

Trafficking Cocaine 100-200 Grams

Receiving Stolen Property Over $250 (Handgun)

Possession of a Firearm w/out a License

Possession of Class D w/intent to Distribute (Marijuana)

Storing or Keeping an unsecured Weapon

2. Julio Aviles, age 27, of Holyoke:

Firearm Used in a Felony

Possession of Ammo w/out an FID Card

Trafficking Class A (Heroin) 18-36 Grams

Trafficking Cocaine 100-200 Grams

Receiving Stolen Property Over $250 (Handgun)

Possession of a Firearm w/out a License

Possession of Class D w/intent to Distribute (Marijuana)

Storing or Keeping an unsecured Weapon

3. Abner Alejandro, age 38, of Holyoke:

Firearm Used in a Felony

Possession of Ammo w/out an FID Card

Trafficking Class A (Heroin) 18-36 Grams

Trafficking Cocaine 100-200 Grams

Receiving Stolen Property Over $250 (Handgun)

Possession of a Firearm w/out a License

Possession of Class D w/intent to Distribute (Marijuana)

Storing or Keeping an unsecured Weapon

All 3 suspects will be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Friday, January 12, 2018.

Members of District Attorney Anthony Gulluni's Hampden County Narcotics Task Force (HCNTF); members of the Western Mass FBI Gang Task Force (GTF); members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Task Force (ATF) and Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police also assisted in the search warrant.

