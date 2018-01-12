Fog then heavy rain and warmth gives way to ice and cold

You may want to allow for some extra time this morning. Fog is dense in spots reducing visibility. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY remains in effect until 9am for Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin counties for visibility of a quarter-mile or less at times.

Spotty light showers will be moving into the valley this morning and the heavy rain will arrive later today. Temperatures range from the upper 30's to mid 50's across western Mass so for most of us it is a mild start!

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for all of western Mass through tomorrow morning.

Periods of rain will be heavy at times this afternoon across our region. This will lead to ponding on roadways and areas of standing water. Our snowpack continues to melt as temperatures soar into the middle and upper 50s by the afternoon (likely breaking our daily record), which will increase the threat for flooding. Poor drainage area flooding is most likely, especially where drains are blocked by snow. Most rivers will stay below flood stage, but there will likely be sharp rises as 1-2 inches of rain falls. Winds out of the south may gust to 30-40mph by this evening.

Rain should ease a tonight and winds become lighter. We are still mild and our official high temp for Saturday will likely come at midnight and could break the record. (55 degrees) A cold front will come through with another batch of rain and a sharp temperature drop. We may go from 50s after midnight to freezing by sunrise and 20s by Noon. This cold would change any rain over to an icy mix then come to an end by lunch time. Spotty showers of freezing rain and freezing drizzle may lead to a tenth of an inch of ice to accumulate, plus with rapidly falling temps, a flash freeze is expected and all the soggy areas will turn to ice as well. Travel will get very hazardous tomorrow morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Saturday from 5 AM to 4 PM for all of western Mass.

Arctic high pressure builds in for the rest of the weekend bringing temperatures into the single digits for Sunday morning. We will see highs in the 20s Sunday and Monday with lots of sunshine. By Tuesday, a Clipper coming in from the west and developing coastal low will bring us the chance for accumulating snow Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. How much and the timing is still in question.

