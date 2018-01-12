Winter Whiplash: Flood threat continues and transitions to ice threat Saturday

Potential of significant urban and poor drainage flooding tonight through Saturday morning.

Flooding has been reported in many locations throughout the day as heavy rain fell. While there has been some letup in the heavier rain, it will be returning later tonight and overnight, which will keep the flood threat going.

Temperatures have managed to reach the upper 50s to mid-60s today, which has melted over 80% of snow on the ground here in the Springfield area. This rapid snow melt is adding to our flood threat and giving sharp rises to rivers in the area (along with ice jams). Some river flooding is possible, but it would be minor. The biggest flood threat is significant flooding in poor drainage and low lying areas.

Winds may gust to 30 mph at times tonight and temperatures peak near 60 around and after midnight.

A cold front will be sweeping through in the early morning, bringing a dramatic temperature fall behind it. Temperatures may again break the daily high temp record Saturday morning, but by sunrise, the Berkshires will be in the 20s and the lower valley will be in the 30s.

Rain will be changing over to freezing rain and sleet in the hill towns and Berkshires first and the valley last. A trace to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible for the valley and 0.2-0.3” of ice in the Berkshires. Freezing rain and drizzle end by Noon and skies partially clear.

Temperatures continue to fall during the day Saturday and by the 4-5pm we will all be in the teens with a wind chill in the single digits. With the significant amount of water on roads, walkways, yards, it will be dramatic when it freezes Saturday. Roads may become a sheet of ice during the daytime while people are out and about, which could lead to a lot of accidents. Winter Weather Advisories begin Saturday morning and will end in the afternoon & evening for the morning ice and freezing roads.

Frigid temperatures build in for Saturday night with lows hitting single digits. Our high temps return to the 20s Sunday through most of next week and night time temps back to the single digits and teens. High pressure will keep us dry and quiet Sunday and Monday, but our next storm looks to take shape for Tuesday as low pressure moves in from the west. Minor snow accumulations are looking possible during the day, which may impact travel. Mid to late week is still very uncertain with a possibility for a coastal storm-but there is still a good amount of doubt with this. Stay tuned for updates!

