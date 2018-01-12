Crews investigate gas leak in Springfield

Crews from Columbia Gas are searching for a gas leak near Worthington and Florida Street.
Andrea Luppi, Spokesperson for Columbia Gas told Western Mass News they have construction and distribution vehicles out on-scene searching for the gas leak.
Luppi said a passerby was the one who reported the odor to Columbia Gas early Friday morning.
On Target Utility Services are also on-scene.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest on this story now on FOX6 and online.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.