Crews investigate gas leak in Springfield

Crews from Columbia Gas are searching for a gas leak near Worthington and Florida Street.

Andrea Luppi, Spokesperson for Columbia Gas told Western Mass News they have construction and distribution vehicles out on-scene searching for the gas leak.

Luppi said a passerby was the one who reported the odor to Columbia Gas early Friday morning.

On Target Utility Services are also on-scene.

