PD: South Hadley woman assaulted cop while in custody for OUI

A South Hadley woman was arrested early Friday morning after she crashed her vehicle into a snow bank then allegedly assaulted an officer while in custody, according to police.

Hadley Sgt. D. Costa told Western Mass News 21-year-old Meredith Prough failed to stop at a stop sign on North Lane and crashed into a snow bank on Middle Street.

An officer patrolling the area spotted Prough’s car stuck in the snow bank around 2:12 a.m.

Sgt. D. Costa said Prough later became “combative and kicked an officer in the shin” while she was in custody.

Prough was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to stay within marked lanes, operating to endanger, OUI liquor, and assault and battery on a police officer.

She will be arraigned on those charges in Eastern Hampshire District Court on Friday.

