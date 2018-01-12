Lockdown lifted at all Chicopee schools

A lockdown at all Chicopee schools has been lifted following an report of a possible suspicious person.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that around 8:30 a.m. today, police received a call of a unknown man, who possibly had a weapon in a backpack, who was possibly in Chicopee.

"We had limited information on this. Only a first name and phone number," Wilk explained.

The superintendent's office and school resource officers were notified as a precaution and while the investigation was ongoing, all schools were placed on a temporary lockdown.

"Again there were no specific reports, threats or area about this individual," Wilk added.

The lockdowns were lifted approximately 40 minutes later.

Detectives continue their investigation and police note that there is no credible threat at this time.

"At no time did we feel there was any direct threat to any students," Wilk said

