State police trooper injured after cruiser struck by truck

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper has been injured after his cruiser was struck by a tractor-trailer on an interstate highway.

A department spokesman says the cruiser was struck at about 7:20 a.m. Friday on the westbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham.

The impact pushed the marked SUV over the guardrail and into the woods.

The trooper was conscious and alert when he was taken to a Worcester hospital.

The driver of the truck registered in Indiana was not injured.

No names were released and the crash remains under investigation.

