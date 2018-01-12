Athol man convicted on aggravated child rape charge

An Athol man has been convicted of aggravated rape.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that a jury found 31-year-old Jeremy Currier of Athol guilty Thursday on charges including indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and aggravated rape and abuse of a child.

The jury deliberated seven hours before reaching their verdict.

Carey noted that the charges stem from incidents that occurred on November 11, 2014 in Athol.

“The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office acknowledges the strength, courage and resolve of the victim in this case to be able to come forward and tell her story. May this trial bring her a feeling that some measure of justice was achieved," said Assistant Northwestern District Attorney Linda Pisano in a statement.

Sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday in Franklin County Superior Court.

