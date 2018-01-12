Heavy rain, melting snow leads to some street flooding

A wild weather weekend is on tap with a record-breaking high today to an icy sub-zero flash freeze tomorrow.

There's also the threat of flooding and potential lightning are in the forecast.

It is certainly a roller coaster.

"This is New England. That is the bottom line. This is New England, you never know what to expect," said John Washington of Springfield.

It's a deluge as the mercury rose to a record high.

Melting snow and pouring rains took a toll on roads throughout the Commonwealth.

In West Springfield, a sinkhole popped up on Piper Cross Road where an old water main once ran.

In Springfield, a portion of Tapley Road, near the DPW, was down to one lane for a time due to flooding.

As the downpours continue and the temperature drops, driving conditions are expected to deteriorate.

"Look out for other people and be prepared to stop," Washington added.

Crews told Western Mass News that they are on standby for the changing conditions, but since flooding will wash away any pre-treatment of roads, any ice will be added challenge.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.