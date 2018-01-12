Crews repair sinkhole on Piper Cross Rd. in West Springfield

Motorists may have seen some delays along one West Springfield roadway due to a sinkhole.

West Springfield Police said that crews responded to that sinkhole, which was located on Piper Cross Road, early Friday afternoon.

The hole was reportedly in the area where an old water line ran through the street.

Crews worked to cover and cold-patch the hole.

Traffic is getting by one side of the road.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.