Crews repair sinkhole on Piper Cross Rd. in West Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Crews repair sinkhole on Piper Cross Rd. in West Springfield

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Motorists may have seen some delays along one West Springfield roadway due to a sinkhole.

West Springfield Police said that crews responded to that sinkhole, which was located on Piper Cross Road, early Friday afternoon.

The hole was reportedly in the area where an old water line ran through the street.

Crews worked to cover and cold-patch the hole.

Traffic is getting by one side of the road. 

