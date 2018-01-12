Ice cream bars recalled over Listeria concerns

A New-York based company is recalling several brands of ice cream bars over listeria concerns.

Fieldbrook Foods Corporation is voluntary recalling all orange cream and chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars that were made in 2017 on the Hoyer 1 line of their Dunkirk, NY facility. That plant code is 362677. It's been noted that that production line and that plant are the only ones involved in the recall.

The company also said that 28,751 cases of raspberry cream bars that were included with the orange cream bars in Aldi seasonal split-case purchases are included in the recall.

"Both products are being recalled due to the possibility that they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the company said in a statement.

Officials added that the potential for contamination was first noted during routine testing the presence of Listeria in just a few ice cream bars samples.

"The expansion of the recall is out of precaution for consumer health and food safety after a few additional samples tested positive for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. There is no evidence of any contamination prior to October 31, 2017, but the company has issued the recall back to January 1, 2017 through an abundance of caution and in full cooperation with the FDA," Fieldbrook Foods explained

No illnesses have been reported in relation to this recall.

The recalled items have a production date of January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 and a 'Best By' date of January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018. Hood and Kemps products may have a 'Best By' date of July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

The recall impacts orange cream bars, chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars, and variety packs including the chocolate bars which were sold at the following retailers under the following brands:

MERCHANT BRAND MERCHANT BRAND Acme Lucerne Ralphs Kroger Aldi Sundae Shoppe Safeway (DC/DE/FL/MD/VA) Lucerne Amigo (Puerto Rico Only) Great Value Save-A-Lot World's Fair Bi Lo Southern Home Shaw's Lucerne BJ's Wellsley Farms Shoprite Polar Express Demoulas Market Basket Shoprite Shoprite Dillon Kroger Smart & Final First Street Dollar Tree Party Treat Smiths Kroger Econo (Puerto Rico Only) Econo Star Lucerne Food 4 Less Kroger Stater Stater Fred Meyer Kroger Stop 'N Shop Ahold logo Frys Kroger Tops Tops Giant Ahold logo Various Food Club Giant Eagle Giant Eagle Various Stoneridge Harveys Southern Home Various Hagan Jewel Lucerne Various Greens King Soopers Kroger Various Hood Kroger Kroger Various Stoneridge Meijer Purple Cow Walmart (Puerto Rico Only) Great Value Price Chopper PIC Weis Weis Price Rite Price Rite Winn Dixie Winn Dixie

Fieldbrook Foods added that production and distribution of all products from that production line has been suspended while an investigation is underway into the source of the problem.

Those with recalled product are urged to return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund.

Anyone with questions can call (800) 333-0805 ext. 2270.

