Busy travel weekend expected across Massachusetts

It's a long weekend for some with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, but no matter where you're going, expect more cars on the roads.

Many are preparing to hit the roads this weekend to take advantage of a three-day weekend.

"Saturday morning and Monday evening will probably be the busiest times of day," said Sandra Marsian with AAA Pioneer Valley.

Marsian told Western Mass News what times drivers should avoid.

"Usually, it starts to get more dense around 10 or 11 o'clock on Saturday mornings and then Monday afternoon will be busy as well around 2 to 3 p.m. around where you will see a lot of traffic," Marsian noted.

MassDOT is reminding travelers to monitor roadway and weather conditions, which could get tricky.

"Well, the problem with tomorrow morning is that's when it will be the worst to travel because of the icy conditions, so you might want to go a little bit later, maybe in the early afternoon, but there should be no problems Sunday and Monday. As people may head home Monday evening, it'll be cold, but dry...no problems," said First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown.

Brown advises travel tonight instead of early Saturday.

"If folks leave tonight, they won't have to deal with ice. They may have to deal with big puddles on the roadways, but that's always better than dealing with the ice," Brown explained.

MassDOT said that the HOV lane on I-93 near Boston will extend hours on Friday until 8 p.m.. However, it will be closed on Monday, so Boston visitors could experience heavier delays returning home.

The MBTA subways, buses, and 'The Ride' will operate on a Saturday schedule for the holiday, but RMV centers will be closed.

"It's not as highly a traveled weekend as we see on Labor Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, things of that nature, but we do still see a lot of people taking road trips for the holiday," Marsian added.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.