Springfield Police warning of string of snowblower thefts

We are just a few weeks into winter and of course, snowblowers are a necessary part of most people's snow removal arsenal.

Yet, in Springfield, they have also been the target of thieves.

When it gets cold, snowblowers are a hot ticket items for thieves.

"Since December 1, there have been nine snowblower thefts in the city," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

The Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News that those snowblowers were stolen right from people's sheds.

Their suggestion now is to buy a new lock and "once inside the shed, make it difficult for someone to access your snowblower...maybe put boxes or things around it and possibly some cable locks on your snowblower," Walsh added.

Walsh said that it's a good idea to take a photo and write down any serial or manufacturer numbers about your snowblower before it gets stolen. That way, you can help police once it's gone.

"Once a snowblower gets stolen, it's difficult to recover unless we have some of that information," Walsh explained

Lastly, Walsh encourages any business or homeowner that has security cameras to register them with the city. It's as easy as logging onto crimereports.com and click on the tab to register a camera.

"If you have them, we aren't going to be watching your video, but we will know at least you and or your neighbor will have that kind of video and can possibly see who might have broken into your shed or home a lot quicker and catch them," Walsh noted.

