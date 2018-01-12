Local businesses get ready for Patriots playoff game this weekend

Saturday's Patriots playoff game in Foxboro is a timely boost for the local economy.

After a lull following the holidays, local businesses are gearing up for Patriots nation to fill up and stock up for the big game!

We went to a few businesses in the area and you can just feel the excitement for tomorrow night’s big game!

Jack Fox from Agawam is getting a jump on game preparations at Table and Vine in West Springfield.

He's feeling good about the Patriots’ chances Saturday night.

“I want to see them get to the Superbowl, hit the sixth win, so that we can be on top of the record books!”

“Our staff is pumped for it, because it’s so fun when people are coming in with such an enthusiastic purpose.”

Michael Quinlin at Table and Vine told Western Mass News that the Patriots are great for business, especially after the holidays.

“There's always that lull after the holidays. And then all the sudden the football playoffs start and especially with the Pats being so successful, the last few years it’s reason to celebrate further.”

In preparation, the New England beer section is stocked, Patriots gear is on display, beer kegs of which many are already ordered are chilled. Party food-- also front and center.

Over at Frigo's in Springfield, the orders are pouring in for Saturday's game.

Both businesses are hoping the Pats live onto see another game day and big sales day next weekend.

We also stopped in to Dick's Sporting Goods in West Springfield who said sales of all things Patriots are as you would expect, up.

And they too are ready for a big business day tomorrow, game day.

