Potholes popping up as weather swings from warm to cold, rain to snow

As the rain continues to fall and flooding continues to be a concern, potholes are forming on roads at a rather unexpected time.

Cities like Springfield said that there is not much they can do today while they focus on the flooding, but they do have a plan in store to patch them up.

You can already feel that cringe when you drive over a pothole. Plenty of them popping up in Springfield as that snow and ice make way for rain and flooded streets.

The city is focusing their attention on the flooding, but they said that there is no question: this odd-ball weather we've been having is the reason why.

"It really is just the weather fluctuation, going from cold, to warm, cold to warm, rain to snow, vice versa," said Springfield DPW Director Christopher Cignoli.

Cignoli told Western Mass News that new roads are no problem, but after about five years, you start to see cracks in the pavement.

Water gets into those cracks when snow and ice thaw out, and when it refreezes, it expands, causing the road to cave in, forming a pothole.

The DPW already filled a handful earlier this week, but can't again until the weather cooperates.

The irony of it all? A trouble spot in Springfield is right in front of the public works building on Tapley Street . It's just one of several streets on their pothole radar.

"Low points on roadways like Page Boulevard and Carew Street, Plumtree Road, Parker Street, where you have big, wide roadways, where you have dips," Cignoli added.

The city spends half a million dollars filling potholes each year and encourages those who see one to report one. Just call 311. The city is monitoring every call in their database, from potholes to even their own plows hitting mailboxes.

"You may be leaving a message, but we're getting it. We get it immediately, goes into a work order, we work 24/7 during the winter, so if something needs to be done, we will be out there within an hour," Cignoli said.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.