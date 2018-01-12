DPW crews working ahead of overnight flash freeze warning

Chicopee’s Department of Public Works crews are busy preparing for the flash freeze expected overnight.

In order for things to run smoothly tomorrow, DPW said that they have to be proactive in their efforts today.

That’s why crews have been out clearing catch basins to prevent flooding.

DPW’s Superindendent Jeffrey Neece said that with the heavy rain, they want to make sure the water has a place to go in order to minimize the freezing when temperatures drop overnight.

“There is combine danger because the ground is frozen. There will be no infiltration of rain. Rain will come quickly and snow melt on top of it and potentially cover catch basins, which would flood streets, yards, and basements, so we’re trying to clean it.”

Neece said that they haven’t had any calls or incidences of major flooding today so far.

He adds that they have to wait until after the rain stops to put down salt, so that it doesn’t wash away.

