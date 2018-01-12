Immigration advocates respond to President Trump's comments

This afternoon, President Trump has denied using a vulgar term to describe certain nations.

On Twitter the president tweeted:

“Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust!”

Lead organizers at the Workers Center in Northampton said that they are sad, but not surprised by reports of derogatory comments made by President Trump towards certain nations.

The president reportedly used the expletive language targeting certain countries, during a meeting when he rejected a deal on the DACA program for immigrants.

Just Monday the Trump administration ended Temporary Protective Status for immigrants from El Salvador.

In Northampton, the Workers Center rallied to support immigrants from that nation like Marleny.

She and her family have been in the US for two decades, and have two children who are US citizens.

Her reaction to the comments is one of disappointment. She told Western Mass News that her mother had this to say:

“She laughed and she said just keep praying and said that maybe only God touch his heart and he can change a little bit.”

This as leaders at the center said these comments will not impact their various programs, services and work.

The group will be meeting at the start of February to discuss protective status for immigrants from El Salvador.

