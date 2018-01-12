Springfield couple and three Vermont residents charged with federal drug offenses

A Springfield couple and three Vermont residents were arrested today and charged with federal drug offenses.

Nia Moore-Bush, a/k/a "Nia Dinzey," 27; and Dinelson Dinzey, 34, both of Springfield, Mass.; Joshua Foster, 40; Tracy Parsons, 45; and Jamieson Gallas, 36, all of Barre, Vt., were each charged in an indictment unsealed today on one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and crack cocaine.

According to court documents, beginning in at least October 2017, the five defendants conspired to distribute heroin and more than 28 grams of crack cocaine.

Moore-Bush, Foster, and Parsons face mandatory minimum sentences of five years and up to 40 years in prison, a minimum of four years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5 million.

Due to prior felony drug convictions, Dinzey and Gallas face mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years and up to life in prison, a minimum of eight years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $8 million.

