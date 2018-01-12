DPW crews look ahead to flash freezing following road flooding

Record breaking high temperatures today led to a lot of snow melting and with all the rain, flooding.

Drivers faced some issues today with the flooding, and now that temperatures are dropping overnight, the concern is flash freezing.

Melting snow combined with the rain took a toll on roads.

In West Springfield, a sink hole popped up on Piper Cross Road where there was once an old water main.

Drivers said that navigating the roads during these kinds of conditions are certainly tricky.

In Chicopee, a portion of New Ludlow Road was blocked off as DPW worked to clear the sewer and storm drains.

Chicopee DPW’s Superintendent Jeffrey Neece said crews were busy all day clearing out catch basins to prevent flooding.

Neece told Western Mass News with the heavy rain, they want to make sure the water has a place to go in order to minimize the freezing when temperatures drop overnight.

“Combine danger because the ground is frozen. There will be no infiltration of rain. Rain will come quickly and snow melt on top of it and potentially cover catch basins, which would flood streets yard and basements so we are trying to clean it.”

DPW said that they will be out early tomorrow salting the roads. They have to wait until after the rain stops.

