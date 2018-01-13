Wilbraham police seek to identify citizen who assisted with violent arrest

Wilbraham Police are hoping to find the person that helped an officer during a violent arrest Friday night.

According to a post on the Wilbraham Police Department's Facebook page, officers determined Derek Dalessio had been driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol after Officer Brewer pulled Dalessio over on Old Boston Road around 7:23 p.m.

While officers were placing Dalessio in custody, he put Officer Brewer in a headlock which caused him to stop breathing.

A second officer struck Dalessio with a baton twice, but that didn't stop Dalessio until the unidentified citizen stopped, jumped from his vehicle and placed Dalessio in a headlock.

Officer Brewer was able to get free and assist with the arrest.

Dalessio has been charged with the following:

OUI second offense alcohol

OUI second offense drugs

Negligent operation

Assault and battery on two police officers

Failure to submit to police

Strangulation

No inspection sticker

Wilbraham police are asking for anyone who may know the person that helped to give them a call at 413-596-3837.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

