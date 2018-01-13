MA State Officials visit Puerto Rico to survey hurricane damage

Several months after the first hurricane tore across Puerto Rico, Congressman Richard Neal and other Massachusetts elected officials saw the damage up close.

While on the island the congressional leaders took a helicopter tour where blue tarps dot the landscape.

Congressman Neal shared his experiences of the visit to Puerto Rico with Western Mass News on Saturday.

"Just think it's been 114 days and for 40 percent of the people on that island they still can't turn on the lights," said Neal.

Since then, Neal said that 60 percent of power has been restored but only 10 of the electric grid is able to operate.

Criticism of the response was swift in the days following hurricane Irma and later Maria.

A January 19 deadline is approaching for government funding, one that Congressman Neal told Western Mass News he hopes will include additional disaster relief funding.

"I think there is broad agreement on that this was treated over my objections as a down payment. I don't think when it comes to food and water that it is a down payment. I say we get them the food and the water and figure out the expenditure," Neal explained.

Massachusetts congressional leaders met with a variety of agencies from Massachusetts State Police volunteers to members of FEMA.

Congressman Neal recalled that agencies response to 2011 tornado that tore through eight western Mass. communities.

"I want that same energy enthusiasm and competence applied to Puerto Rico," Neal said.

