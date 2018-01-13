Springfield police arrest Holyoke man on drug charges

A Holyoke man is facing drug charges after he was arrested by Springfield Police Saturday night.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said police recovered 60 bags of "Sleeping Giant" stamped heroin, 27 oxycodone pills, and more than $1,000 in cash.

Moises Alvarez-Delvalle was arrested at the intersection of Main and Morgan Street.

