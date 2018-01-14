Despite mostly sunny skies temperatures run below normal this afternoon

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Berkshire county until 9 am this morning for wind chills down to -25. Cold air will remain in place for the start of the week. We continue to watch for the potential for some snow late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Our high temps only top out in the 20s today and through most of this week and night time temps back to the single digits and teens. High pressure will keep us dry and quiet today and tomorrow, but our next storm looks to take shape for Tuesday as low pressure moves in from the west. Minor snow accumulations are looking possible during the day, which may impact travel. Mid to late week is still very uncertain with a possibility for a coastal storm-but there is still a good amount of doubt with this. Stay tuned for updates!

Whether we see any snow or not it looks like the colder air will linger into the end of the week but we could see temperatures back above normal as we head toward next weekend.

