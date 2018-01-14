Man shot while shoveling his driveway in North Brookfield, police say

Police in North Brookfield are asking for the public's help after they say a man was shot while out shoveling his driveway by someone armed with a rifle who was wearing a "full-face knit hat."

The incident allegedly occurred on Bigelow Street Friday, January 5th at around 10 p.m., but police weren't notified until that following Monday, January 8th.

"The North Brookfield Police Department received a telephone call from Harrington Memorial Hospital reporting that they had just transferred a 35-year-old man to U-Mass Memorial Hospital for further treatment of a gunshot wound to the side of his abdomen," explained police on their Facebook page.

The shooting victim reportedly saw the armed suspect before he was hit.

"He turned he briefly saw a person holding a rifle. As the victim turned with the shovel, the rifle discharged, causing a bullet wound to the victim's side," police said.

After the shot was fired the suspect allegedly ran away in an "unknown direction."

"The suspect was wearing what appeared to be several layers of clothing (as the outside temperatures were zero to -20 degrees) with a dark jacket at the top and a full-face knit hat," police noted.

The victim has since been treated and released from UMass Memorial Hospital.

Further details have not been released.

State Police are assisting North Brookfield Police with the investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting incident, please contact the North Brookfield Police Department, Officer Chris Donais, at 508-867-0206 or the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit at 508-832-9124.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.