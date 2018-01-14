Ice jam concerns continue in Athol following damage yesterday

The town of Athol was put on edge this weekend when an ice jam burst sending ice chunks and frigid water into the homes of people living nearby.

On Sunday, Town Manager Shaun Suhoski surveyed the ice jam from an aircraft. A team of engineers have been monitoring the Millers River closely since the ice jam broke apart.

Currently, they've been releasing water from two different dams to prevent more flooding.

Suhoski told Western Mass News on Sunday the town is working together to do everything they can.

"Today, the river receded quite a bit, but officials are still concerned that the release of water from the dams. They need to monitor the impact on the ice tonight and tomorrow morning will take a look again and once it’s secure will have the residence return home," Suhoski noted.

Ten residents that had to be evacuated from the Morton Meadows Complex may be able to return to their homes if engineers can determine the river will not continue to rise.

The Exchange Street bridge remains closed while Mass DOT engineers asses the damage once the water recedes.

Additionally, Western Mass News learned the flooding caused a sinkhole to form at the helipad at Athol Hospital.

A Spokesperson for the hospital told Western Mass News they have plans set in-place that if a patient were needed to be airlifted, they will use the field at the high school for landing, and they do not anticipate any issues with this plan.

They are scheduled to start making repairs to fix the sinkhole on Monday.

