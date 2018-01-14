Ice jam concerns continue in Athol, Orange following damage yesterday

Yesterday, the town of Athol was put on edge when an ice jam burst sending ice chunks and frigid water into the homes of people living nearby.

But the concern isn't over.

The town of Orange since Saturday morning has been waiting for this water and ice to reach them. Only now, the ice jam has once again frozen and it's become a waiting game according to Orange police, as they wait to see if warmer weather breaks the jam once again.



To help in that matter, the Army Corps of Engineers at Birch Dam began limiting water flow yesterday, the Athol town manager says.



In the meantime, Mass DOT crews are assessing the structure of the Exchange Street Bridge after the powerful flow of ice and water ripped the hangars clear off a water main beneath it.



As a result, the bridge has been closed and the damages extend far beyond bridges.

As the fire chief of Athol put it: "I've never seen something like this. Hundred pound bricks of ice hurtling downstream with no care in the world for what is in its way. Trees, homes, even neighboring towns."



Homes were surrounded by feet of frigid water...riverbanks and the trees that grew alongside them completely uprooted. The Morton Meadows Complex completely evacuated. And the towns Little League Baseball Field, becoming anything but.



All of this damage happening within hours and the fire chief says when this sort of danger exists things can go from bad to worse in a flash. Watch:

"This is the worst I've seen. When I was out here at 5:30, I had no concerns whatsoever. 7 o'clock I started getting calls. It happened that fast," Athol Fire Chief, John Duguay explained to Western Mass News.

Now, thankfully there are no injuries to report. The police chief tells Western Mass News that a Mass State Police Air Wing unit has also been called in to assess the damage from above.

We'll continue to follow this story on-air and online and pass along developments as they become available. Stay with 'Western Mass News' starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest!

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.