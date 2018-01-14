Donations needed after ice jam in Athol damages little league field

An ice jam that broke apart along the Millers River this weekend damaged homes, bridges, and flooded the town's little league field.

On Saturday morning, water and massive hunks of ice flooded downtown Athol which forced ten residents to evacuate and ended up flooding the Chuck Stone Little League Field.

"We have our ice cream freezer and then we have a chest freezer that keeps all the hamburgers and hot dogs," said League Treasurer, Lonnie Bonenfant.

The Chuck Stone Little League services multiple communities in western Mass. and is run by volunteers like Emily and Lonnie.

Now, the league is hoping to raise money in order to restore the field in time for this year's season.

"Typically every season is about $14,000 to run, and that's not including all the damage," said Volunteer Emily Gauvin.

Fortunately, the season doesn't begin until late April so there's still time for volunteers to sort things out.

"It can definitely become a baseball field, it's just a matter of everybody coming together," said Gauvin.

In the meantime, Athol is coming together and on Monday night, volunteers with the league will meet at the police department to assess the damage.

For anyone who would like to make a donation to the Chuck Stone Little League can do so by clicking the link here.

[RELATED: Police: "Massive ice jam" breaks apart in Athol forcing an evacuation]

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.