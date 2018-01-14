Springfield DPW truck gets stuck in sinkhole - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield DPW truck gets stuck in sinkhole

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A Springfield DPW truck happened to get it's back tire stuck in a sinkhole Sunday afternoon.

A Western Mass News viewer sent in pictures of the stuck truck on Connecticut Avenue around 4 p.m.

Springfield Police report no one was hurt.

