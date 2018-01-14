Springfield DPW truck gets stuck in sinkhole

A Springfield DPW truck happened to get it's back tire stuck in a sinkhole Sunday afternoon.
A Western Mass News viewer sent in pictures of the stuck truck on Connecticut Avenue around 4 p.m.
Springfield Police report no one was hurt.
