Ludlow man arrested after leading police on slow speed pursuit

A Ludlow man was arrested after he lead police on a three-mile low speed chase from Ludlow to Springfield Sunday morning.

Sgt. Daniel Valadas with the Ludlow Police Department said Officer Sambor tried to stop 37-year-old Corey Moreau after he drove through a red light in a Chevy pickup truck around 8:06 a.m. 

Moreau continued driving through Ludlow at 30 mph and eventually stopped while trying to take a right onto Parker Street in Springfield because he ran out of gas.

He was later transported to the Ludlow Police Department and faces the following charges:

  • Failure to stop by police
  • Operating with a suspended license 
  • Subsequent Offense
  • Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
  • Failure to stop for a red light'

Sgt. Valadas noted they seized women's jewelry, drug paraphernalia, and a small amount of an unknown substance from the pickup truck.

