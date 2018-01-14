Ludlow man arrested after leading police on slow speed pursuit

A Ludlow man was arrested after he lead police on a three-mile low speed chase from Ludlow to Springfield Sunday morning.

Sgt. Daniel Valadas with the Ludlow Police Department said Officer Sambor tried to stop 37-year-old Corey Moreau after he drove through a red light in a Chevy pickup truck around 8:06 a.m.

Moreau continued driving through Ludlow at 30 mph and eventually stopped while trying to take a right onto Parker Street in Springfield because he ran out of gas.

He was later transported to the Ludlow Police Department and faces the following charges:

Failure to stop by police

Operating with a suspended license

Subsequent Offense

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to stop for a red light'

Sgt. Valadas noted they seized women's jewelry, drug paraphernalia, and a small amount of an unknown substance from the pickup truck.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.