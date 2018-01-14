Dry and cold tonight and tomorrow. Some snow possible for the middle of the week

Under mostly clear skies tonight it's going to be a cold night. It will be a dry start to the work week though clouds will increase tonight. A clipper system approaching the region could bring some light snow to the region as we head through Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Skies will remains mostly clear tonight. Combine that with light winds and it is looking like another cold night. In fact it looks like it could be even colder than it was last night with lows down near zero. Some of the colder spots could actually drop below zero overnight.

Monday looks dry with a blend of sunshine and clouds as a area of high pressure pushes to the east of the region. Highs will continue to run below normal as temperatures only top out in the lower 20s. Our next storm system will approach the region from the west as we head into Tuesday. Light snow moving into the region on Tuesday could impact travel with the potential for a light accumulation. Snow will taper off by Wednesday morning with early estimates of about 2-4" of snowfall for much of the area.

Behind this system the cold air lingers into the end of the week but indications are we could see mild air return in time for next weekend.

