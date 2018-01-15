Dry and cold today but some snow in the forecast

Today will be cold and mainly dry with a blend of sunshine and clouds as a area of high pressure pushes to the east of the region. Highs will stay in the 20's.

A Clipper system will move our way tomorrow spreading flurries and light snow into western Mass late in the day. Most of the day will be dry but the chance for snow will increase as the day goes on especially across Berkshire County. High will reach near 30 with some scattered coatings possible by the evening commute.

The snow will become moderate at times tomorrow night with a few inches of accumulation likely. This Clipper system will pick some moisture from the Atlantic as it slides south of New England tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of western Mass for late tomorrow into Wednesday morning. 3-6" of accumulation seems likely.

Behind this system the cold air lingers into the end of the week but indications are we could see mild air return in time for next weekend.