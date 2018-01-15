Tracking accumulating snow for Tuesday night into Wednesday

A Winter Storm Watch is up for all of western Mass from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon.

A cold January day to kick off the week here in western Mass. We began the day in the single digits and only rose into the low 20s this afternoon. Not much will change tonight as skies remain partly to mostly cloudy with lows falling into the lower and middle teens.

Tuesday morning will be a dry and cold with a mainly cloudy sky. Temperatures will actually get nearly 10 degrees warmer than Monday with highs approaching the low 30s with a light and variable breeze. Snow showers will begin by the afternoon, but should be fairly light and scattered. There will be some slick conditions for the evening commute, but snow won’t really be accumulating yet.

A storm system moving from the Great Lakes to the Northeast will help spawn a coastal low off the Carolinas Tuesday evening that will head up the coast. The track of this coastal storm looks to pass just offshore of Cape Cod, but close enough to bring accumulating snow to much of New England. This won’t be an overly-powerful low, but a good 6 inches of snow will fall for most spots. The heaviest snow falls overnight through the Wednesday morning commute for western Mass.

Snow amounts will range 3-6 inches for the valley and hill towns and Berkshires will be a bit colder and therefore see a fluffier snow that could accumulate to 6-10 inches. Snow showers should linger a bit longer there as well. Snow will taper off in the afternoon as the storm quickly moves northeast. We should see a little clearing in the afternoon and temperatures come a few degrees above freezing, helping make the roads wet and/or slushy.

We turn breezy and colder for Thursday, but nothing too dramatic. Temperatures will actually be close to normal, but it will feel colder from the blustery northwest wind. Surface high pressure will keep us dry and sunny for Friday and Saturday and we will be trending warmer as this high moves offshore and our wind shifts out of the southwest. Temperatures in the 40s are expected both Saturday and Sunday. More clouds move in Sunday and rain is looking possible for Monday.

