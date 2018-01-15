Electrical wires cause fire on Main Street in Springfield

Early Monday morning, Springfield fire crews responded to Main Street for reports of a structure fire.

About ten minutes after midnight, crews made it to 547 Main Street to find a fire on the third floor.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield fire commissioner, said the flames were quickly extinguished and nobody was injured.

Leger told Western Mass News that the cause of the fire was determined to be “electrical wires in the ceiling on the 3rd floor.”

The home is estimated to have around $50,000 in damages.

